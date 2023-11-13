Skip to Content
Commander and advisor at YPG shares future plans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Earlier this year, Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) had a change of command.

After Col. Patrick McFall successfully completed his three-year assignment as Commander of the U.S. Army YPG, Col. John Nelson became the new commander.

Col. Nelson has served for almost 30 years and is coming from the Army War College in Pennsylvania.

We also got to talk to YPG Senior Enlistment Advisor, Command Sergeant Major Mark Millare who has been here since July of this year.

Command Sergeant Major Mark Millare works hand in hand with Colonel Nelson,

“So what we bring to the table is basically a view where we have seen or done things at that level…. I convey to the commander for him to basically take a look at that point of view and see that how we can make sense of the mission going forward," said Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

