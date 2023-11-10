Yuma couple to appear on The Drew Barrymore Show

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma couple, Amy and John Cardenas, and their friends, Kelsey and Neva Benton, will appear on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday.

In a press release, back in 2021, the Cardenas heard about their friends, Kelsey and Neva Benton, struggling to start a family. So, John donated donated his sperm so the Bentons could have a baby.

According to the press release, two years later, Amy and John were also struggling to start a family of their own, so Kelsey donated her eggs and acted as a surrogate for the Cardenas. The Cardenas welcomed their child in 2023.

The Cardenas and the Bentons' interview with Drew Barrymore will air Friday, November 10 at 3:00pm on FOX.