Balloon festival happening this weekend in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma skies are getting ready for a party this weekend thanks to the Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival.

The yearly Caballeros de Yuma event will showcase balloons in the sky from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12.

The big event is the Desert Balloon Glow on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. at Desert Sun Stadium.

"The balloon will start taking off in shifts from there and go on the air. Then we'll transition in the afternoon to Desert Sun Stadium where we doing our Desert Glow," said Jeff Ruby, Caballeros de Yuma Chairman.

The event costs $3 to attend, plus one non-perishable food item.

All donations will go to the Crossroads Mission.

For more information about the Colorado River Crossing Balloon Festival, take a look at the poster below.