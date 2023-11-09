AWC to host Healthcare Job Fair on Nov. 15

Healthcare job fair is open to everyone and will be at AWC

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) announced it will have a Healthcare Job Fair for those looking to pursue a healthcare career.

The job fair will be happening on Wednesday, November 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the 3C Schoening Center at the AWC Yuma Campus.

A campus map can be found here.

The event will provide those interested in healthcare careers including Nursing, Certified Nursing Assistant, Medical Assistant, Radiologic Technology, Allied Health, and other related fields with career information.

It will also provide information on part-time or full-time employment openings, internships, and volunteer opportunities.

AWC said it will also showcase the certificates and associate degrees that are available.

University representatives in the related fields will also be present to give students transfer information and ways to gain their future degrees.

“Arizona Western College is excited to be hosting the Healthcare Job Fair for a second year with this year’s fair being open to our community to attend,” said Dr. Joann Chang, AWC Dean of Healthcare Programs.“As the college of the community, we recognize the importance of connecting our community to the healthcare jobs that are available and the educational programs that can support these positions. AWC is making strides to provide the training, certificates, and degrees that can launch a healthcare career, but also expanding our partnerships with our university partners to provide a pathway to a baccalaureate degree locally in Yuma. AWC is here to educate, train, and build our Yuma healthcare workforce.”