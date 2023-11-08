YUHSD calls for judges needed at Academic Decathlon Scrimmage

Arizona’s Academic Decathlon's mission is to promote, motivate, and acknowledge excellence in academic efforts and educational achievement for high school students

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) is looking for volunteer judges for multiple competitions at its annual Academic Decathlon Scrimmage.

The scrimmage will help students prepare for Arizona's regional competitions in 2024 and takes part over two days from December 1-2 at Yuma High School, said YUHSD.

“The event promises to be an inspiring showcase of academic excellence, and we are reaching out to our community to seek your valuable assistance,” Yuma High School Assistant Principal Marcia Sanchez said. “We are currently in need of volunteers to serve as judges for interviews and speeches and proctors for tests during the competition. Community involvement is crucial to the success of this event.”

Here are multiple volunteer opportunities for those interested:

Essays: After November 15, at your convenience, but finished evaluation by December 1

Interviews and Speeches: December 1, 2023 (5:30 - 8:30 p.m.)

Tests: December 2, 2023

YUHSD said there will be training sessions provided to make sure volunteers are prepared as a judge or proctor.

Dinner will be provided for all Friday volunteers, and continental breakfast will be provided for all volunteers on Saturday.

If you would like to sign up and volunteer, go to http://rb.gy/7js5pk.

After filling out the form, a Yuma High School representative will contact you with instructions.

If you have questions, contact Marcia Sanchez at msanchez7@yumaunion.org or (928) 502-5036.

YUHSD said school have traditionally fared well at the state level of Academic Decathlon with Cibola High School finishing in the top 13 multiple times,

While several students from Cibola, Gila Ridge, and Yuma High took home individual prizes.