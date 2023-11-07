U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego visits Somerton

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over the weekend, U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) paid a visit to Somerton where he spoke at a community event about the importance of voting.

Local organizations came together to help the community get more involved in political matters affecting Arizona.

The event included various seminars and some of the topics included school funding and advocating for public schools.

Gallego says it's important for rural towns, like Yuma, to not be overlooked.

“Arizona is only Arizona because of our rural communities and a lot of times politicians forget that and so we want to make sure we’re here to show that we care, that we’re listening, and that we’re going to be involved in the community at all times," stated Rep. Gallego.

“We want to make sure the community knows about politics and gets more involved in general. No matter like what party you are from, but we just want people to know like ‘hey you can talk about this’ and there's a way you can help your community out in so many ways," said Marla Pimental, Nogales Youth Indivisible.

Gallego is running for U.S. Senate for the state of Arizona.

So far several other candidates have also announced they're running for the seat, including Republican Kari Lake.

Meanwhile, Kyrsten Sinema, who currently holds the seat, hasn't announced if she will run for re-election.