Lockdown lifted at local elementary school in Somerton

today at 11:24 AM
Published 11:30 AM

UPDATE (12 P.M.) - Somerton police said the lockdown has been lifted at Tierra Del Sol Elementary.

They say the situation is under control and all officers have cleared the area.

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton Police Department announced in a social media post that there is a soft lockdown at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School.

Somerton police said there is no threat but they are working with Somerton School District.

There are law enforcement agents in the area investigating the situation, said Somerton police.

KYMA will keep this story updated.

