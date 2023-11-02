Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive kicks off Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - News 11 and Crossroads Mission’s annual Share Your Holiday Turkey Drive is happening today!

Crossroads Mission and News 11 will be collecting turkeys at all Walmart locations across Yuma County.

Donated turkeys will help Crossroads Mission feed veterans and the homeless for Thanksgiving and even into next year.

The Turkey Drive will be collecting turkeys from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Walmart locations on Avenue B, Pacific Avenue, and 8th Street in Yuma, Foothills, and San Luis.

Our goal is to collect at least 1,000 turkeys.

Make sure to go to any Walmart location in Yuma County to donate a turkey for a good cause.

The KYMA team will be at the Walmart on Pacific Avenue all day, come say hi!