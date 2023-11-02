AWC recognized for its energy savings in construction of new facility

New Matador Activity Center building located at AWC's Yuma Campus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said it was recognized by APS for its energy savings and sustainability practices in constructing its new building, the Matador Activity Center (MAC).

APS honored AWC for its efforts by presenting them with an equipment rebate check for over $9,300 and a distinction of Clean Energy Project Achievement.

AWC said the award recognizes them for:

Estimated annual energy savings of 53,000 kWh

Reduced generation equivalent to 635,000 pounds of carbon eliminated

Carbon offset equivalent to 550 trees planted

Reduced generation equivalent to 161,000 gallons of water saved

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with our customers, including schools like Arizona Western College, to help them find ways to save on electric bills and protect the environment. The new Matador Activity Center will do just that while serving the needs of students for decades to come,” said Trevor Swanson, Energy Innovation Advisor for APS.

“The APS rebate program is a great opportunity for AWC to receive money back from our utility provider for selecting energy-efficient equipment. APS has streamlined the application process to make it very easy to apply," stated Steve Eckert, AWC Director of Facilities Management.

According to AWC, the new MAC building was recently completed by McCarthy Building Companies.

Furniture, technology, and furnishings were installed and should be ready for programming and instruction in the Spring of 2024.

AWC said the center will serve more than 11,000 students, and features a two-story, 45,000-square-foot building set on 3.5 acres.

This new facility will provide honors students with a place to study and collaborate on group projects.

It will have a food pantry and clothing program for disadvantaged students named Andale’s Pantry, multiple instructional modalities, and a tiered lecture hall.

There will also be shared common areas, conference rooms, a Maker Space, an eatery, game areas, and a state-of-the-art esports arena and multimedia center.

AWC said the multimedia center will host the KAWC radio station and broadcast television studio with an emphasis on modern technology.

This new building will bring together functional teams in Learning Services and the Entrepreneurial College in the 13,000 square feet of administrative space on the second floor, said AWC.