Proposition 420 would change compensation for Mayor and Council Members

Published 9:21 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Voters for the City of Yuma will be asked to consider three amendments in this year's special election.

Which will be an all-mail-in ballot, first for the city.

The reason is to save taxpayer money and normally about 70 percent of votes cast in other elections are mailed in.

One of the Propositions that voters are asked to vote on is Prop 420, which would increase the compensation of the Mayor and Council Members.

If passed it would take effect. This change is meant to attract more candidates.

The last day to drop off your ballot is November 7 and you can drop off your ballot at the following locations:

  • Yuma County Recorder’s Office, 102 S. Main St. (Drop-box available 24 hours daily).
  • Yuma Police Department Araby Substation, 6390 E. 26th St. (Drop-box available between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays).
  • Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive (Drop-box available 24 hours daily).

For more information about the special election, click HERE.

