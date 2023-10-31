Yuma police to conduct DUI detail for Halloween

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is planning on conducting an impaired driving detail on Tuesday, October 31.

There will be additional officers roaming city streets looking out for drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The focus is stopping impaired drivers.

YPD will also be focusing on enforcing traffic laws and getting impaired drivers off the road, raising awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence, and saving lives on the road.

YPD also shares a couple of tips to have a happy and safe Halloween: