Local high school teacher finalist for Heart of Yuma award

Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma hosts the Heart of Yuma Awards event every year to recognize locals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School Law and Public Safety teacher Eric Frost was a finalist for the Heart of Yuma award for Outstanding Leader.

Frost was also nominated for the top honor of Philanthropist of the Year.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said Frost earned the nomination for his work with his company, Eric Frost Consulting.

He also was nominated for his community service work at Kofa High School.

“The work that I do in the community was never about recognition, it was about feeling a major need in the community,” Frost said. “Unfortunately, in my time in law enforcement, I have seen the need to help educate and provide services to the community and I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to do my small part.”

YUHSD said Frost's company has been helping abused and mistreated kids through various classes and activities to help them deal with their situations.

His Law and Public Safety Career and Technical Education class has been collecting and donating supplies to local non-profit organizations such as Healing Journey, Crossroads Mission, and Amberly’s Place.

YUHSD said Frost was presented with a coveted award at the awards ceremony on Tuesday for his commitment to the betterment of the Yuma community.

He received a crystal heart award for being one of the six finalists.

Maria Chavoy from Arizona Western College was the 2023 Outstanding Leader winner, said YUHSD.