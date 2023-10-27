911 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit comes to town

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit is in Yuma on Friday and Saturday to give people a chance to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001.

The exhibit also serves as a message to those men and women who have served our country.

“We want them to know that somebody has their back you know if they got ours all the time and we want them to know that we got their back so if something happens to them there’s somebody going to take care of them,” said Billy Puckett, Field Manager and Ambassador of the exhibit.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation created the exhibit to bring the people back to that day, while also educating the community.

Yuma is the only place in the state of Arizona that the exhibit is visiting, and Mayor Doug Nicholls felt it was important to bring it here.

“It’s so easy just to read something in a book or online and not truly comprehend it and not truly understand it and that is what today helps do is to help more people understand it and process it,” said Mayor Nicholls.

The exhibit serves as a reminder and a form of support to those who have sacrificed so much for this country.

It is open on Friday, Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., while it is open on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.