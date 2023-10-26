Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma student among 20 winners in AZ529 essay writing contest

AZ529 Essay Writing Contest
October 26, 2023 4:12 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local student from Desert View Middle School is among the 20 winners of the AZ529 Essay Writing Contest on Thursday.

Brielle Gilsdorf was honored by State Treasurer Kimberly Yee at a ceremony.

She was awarded more than $500 toward her future education.

Brielle said she wants to be a NASA scientist.

AZ529, Arizona’s Education Savings Plan, and the Arizona State Treasurer’s Office asked the fifth and sixth graders, “What Is Your Dream Job and How Do You Plan on Achieving It in the Future?”

Essays were reviewed by a panel of judges and scored based on the ideas, organization, and originality, said the press release.

Brielle was selected from nearly 900 entries statewide.

Congratulations to Brielle!

To read the winning essays, visit http://www.az529.gov/essaycontest

