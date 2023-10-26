Domestic Violence Vigil to be hosted at the Yuma County Main Library

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The Yuma County Victim’s Rights Committee is hosting the annual Domestic Violence Vigil for those who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women, and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

“The events like this are needed to bring awareness to educate and to offer the resources to the community because after care is so important after the domestic violence occurs,” said Rosa Long the Vice Chair of the Cocopah Indian Tribe.

The local event is now in its 17th years and gives people the opportunity to come together and show support for victims

Its message is to show those who have suffered a form support for what they have gone through.

“Victims of domestic violence need a voice they need assistance they need to be known they’re not let alone and we need to provide any resources we can to help them get through whatever it is they need to get through,” said Jon Smith a Yuma County attorney.

The Polina family lost their daughter to domestic violence three years ago, which is why events like these are important.

Here they are both allowed to show support and shown support.

“Thank God that we continue to remember and we continue to support and we are going to continue to help this grow until domestic violence stops,” said Salvador Molina, the father of a victim who passed away from domestic violence.

Fifteen agencies helped host the event, including Yuma Proving Ground, Amberly’s Place, and the Healing Journey.