Human smuggling attempt in water tank

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A human smuggling attempt in Yuma where a video shows several people being taken out from inside a water tank truck.

The incident happened Monday afternoon on the busy intersection of Avenue A and 8th Street.

There were multiple witnesses at the scene who shared with us that they saw about 15 people being pulled out.

We talked to a store employee who saw it all unfold.

“I hear something outside, I’m looking outside and there’s like too many highway patrol, police, you know… and later there is other like police under the cover, they come here and they stop the tank, the water tank and I think maybe like accident or something like that…. All they stop them there and the count from here maybe 11 or 12 like 11 or 12," stated Sid Putras, Discount Liquor employee.

We reached out to Customs and Border Protection for comment but they referred us to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

No word where the people inside the water tank were taken to or if any arrests were made.

And no injuries have been reported.