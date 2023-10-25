Skip to Content
City of San Luis to recognize local veterans with tribute video

Courtesy: City of San Luis
October 25, 2023 10:54 AM
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis announced a special video tribute to honor local veterans on Veteran's Day.

On November 11, 2023, the city will release a live video tribute on its social media pages (@SanLuisAZGov) to thank and acknowledge local veterans' bravery, courage, and selflessness.

The community is invited to celebrate veterans and show them appreciation.

The City of San Luis is asking the community, if interested, for local veterans or their families residing in San Luis, Ariz. to share their military portrait of the veteran or active-duty member.

Including their complete name, years of service, military branch, and rank.

Submissions are open on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and end on Friday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.

The City of San Luis said submissions can be sent to publicrelations@sanluisaz.gov or to their Facebook at SanLuisAZGov.

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

