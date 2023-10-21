Yuma community participates in 7th Annual Mayors’ International Bike Ride

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 7th Annual Mayor’s International Bike Ride took place Saturday morning.

Families were invited to ride along with community leaders including mayors and elected officials from Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, and San Luis Rio Colorado.

The 25-mile ride started at the Yuma Civic Center and concluded with a celebration near San Luis Rio Colorado’s City Hall.

The goal of the event is to unite communities and highlight the region.

"We wanted to do something that could bring people together -something fun to even encourage health. That’s why we did this and it’s been growing every year," said Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.