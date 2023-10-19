Skip to Content
Yuma County

YPD hosts first annual Walk Against Domestic Violence

today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:53 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) partnered up with Amberly's Place to host the very first walk against domestic violence.

YPD said it's important to bring awareness and let people know that they and many other organizations are there for those who may be survivors of domestic violence.

Many community members attended including Yuma County Adult Probation.

Amberly's Place was also able to receive a generous donation of $1,000 from the Fraternal Order of Police Yuma Lodge #24.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

