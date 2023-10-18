Bridget’s Gift thanks Yuma for sold out event

Bridget's Gift Western Dance & BBQ will be on Saturday, Oct. 21

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Bridget's Gift thanks the community for a sold-out show.

The Bridget's Gift Western Dance & BBQ will be happening on October 21 at the Cocopah Casino Event Lawn.

Gates open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Here are other advisories from Bridget's Gift regarding the event:

Parking is limited, they strongly suggest ridesharing.

There will be overflow parking available at Cocopah Speedway located at 3450 W. County 15th St in Somerton.

There will also be no outside chairs.

Courtesy: Bridget's Gift

Bridget's Gift is also warning the community of scammers trying to sell tickets for the event.

They advise to ask questions before buying tickets from other people.

Bridget's Gift also said they are not responsible for transactions outside of their online sales.

For more information, you can visit Bridget's Gift's Facebook or https://bridgetsgift.com/.