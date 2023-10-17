Yuma City Council meeting to approve mutual aid agreement

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Yuma City Council will look to approve a Mutual Aid and Assistance Agreement with the Yuma Proving Ground, the U.S. Army Garrison, and the City of Yuma Fire Department on Tuesday.

The agreement would include mutual aid for emergency services, basic medical support, basic and advanced life support, as well as other forms of support.

It will not be mandatory but it would allow for requests to be made and filled if resources are available between the stations.

“We’ve had one in place before with Yuma Proving Ground but this expands that agreement and before we just kind of covered emergency medical services and this will cover all different types of emergencies and equipment and personnel," said Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin from the Yuma Fire Department.

We’ll have an update on the agreement along with other city council votes tonight.