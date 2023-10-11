Local stray pig unclaimed, YCSO seeks help from community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A stray pig was on the loose and taken to a temporary foster home. Deputies say the pig is still unclaimed and is asking the community for information.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said they received a call of a loose pig Sunday morning in the area of S. Coconino Lane and W. Primrose Street.

Deputies and a local resident were able to safely capture the loose pig and put it in a temporary foster home.

The pig is described as a large, black potbellied pig and is under the supervision of the Yuma County Sheriff's Office Livestock Unit and is still unclaimed.

YCSO said if the pig is still unclaimed, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture within seven days after Wednesday, October 11.

If you or anyone else have information about the pig, contact Eric Driedger at the Yuma County Sheriff's Office at 928-783-4427.

You can also visit the website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.