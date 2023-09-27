Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition and YUHSD host forum for fentanyl awareness

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition and the Yuma Union High School District partnered to host a public forum for fentanyl awareness on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The forum will take place at the District Administration Office board room right by Kofa High School.

It featured several key speakers, including a juvenile drug court therapist.

One topic of concern is how easy children can get the drug through texting certain emoji's and buying the drug via Snapchat Premium.

“So we want our students and our families and our community to be aware of how dangerous it is and so they can have those conversations with their loved ones with their with their friends and that it’s not a stigma that let’s talk about this and let’s be informed,” said Shelley Mellon, Chair of the Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition.

Another danger is how much the drug can look like candy, especially with Halloween right around the corner.

“One pill can kill and so it’s not for some that may want to experiment this isn’t an experimental drug this is a life or death drug and it comes in different forms it can look like a skittle it can look like candy,” said Mellon.

With Yuma right next to the border, mixed with the dangers of fentanyl should keep people wary of any potential danger.

“This is a reality that we’re facing families here in the South County in Yuma and obviously being very close to the border we’re dealing with a lot of issues,” said Oswaldo Rodriguez a counselor at Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center

The forum's goal was to spread awareness and provide better communication with children and adults. Including a snapchat application that can help monitor a child's account.

With the overall goal being to spot these dangers and before it is too late.