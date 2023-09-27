Skip to Content
Yuma County

Unemployment rates increase in Yuma

today at 2:38 PM
Published 11:13 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, since March 2023, the unemployment rate has gone up in Yuma.

The rate was at 9.1% in March and is now at 16.7% as of July 2023. 

Last year, the unemployment rate also had amount a six percent increase, with unemployment sitting at 15.3% in July.

Matthew Insco with the Bureau of Labor Statistics said this influx is very common and is usually seen every year due to the agriculture in the area.

Arizona at Work offers a range of resources for those looking for a job including mock interviews and resume reviews.

They will also be hosting a job fair event next week, October 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

