Yuma Municipal Court offers program for relief from outstanding warrants

Amnesty Program is giving a one-time opportunity to remove warrants without arrest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Beginning September 21 through October 13, the Yuma Municipal Court is offering a one-time opportunity for individuals to remove an active warrant without arrest.

The Amnesty Program provides relief to individuals with outstanding warrants and only applies to warrants issued out of Yuma Municipal Court.

This is the opportunity to take care of an active warrant for Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, and/or Failure to Pay, said the City of Yuma.

Individuals need to sign up in person at the Yuma Municipal Court located at 1515 S. 2nd Ave, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Sept. 21 to Oct. 13.

The City of Yuma said individuals will not be arrested when signed up but will be given an appearance date to be seen by a Judge at Amnesty Court.

Those who signed up for the program and appear as scheduled for their Amnesty Court date will not go to jail and will have their warrant charge dismissed.

The City of Yuma mentioned this gives individuals a chance to get back on track with their original case without the fear of being arrested.

“We encourage those with warrants to take advantage of this program, as it is a one-time opportunity,” said Yuma Municipal Court Commissioner Del Miller. “As the only court in our area currently offering this program, we are allowing those with warrants from our court the chance to address their legal issues without being arrested, and at the same time, eliminating the additional warrant charge.”

For more information about the Amnesty Program, call 928-373-4840.