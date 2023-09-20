Attempted murder suspect sentencing delayed

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The sentencing for a local man charged with shooting another man in the face has hit yet another snag, forcing the judge to delay sentencing once again.

47-year-old Abelardo Valenzuela Conde had previously pled guilty to one charge of aggravated assault.

But on Wednesday in court, Conde's attorney unveiled new information previously withheld from Judge David Haws.

Conde had allegedly shot Arellano in the face during a fight that took place on County 19th and Avenue D in March of 2022.

In his presentation, Conde's attorney outlined the actions taken by Conde were done in self-defense.

The victim in this case, 33-year-old Joshua Arellano, spoke in front of the judge Thursday pleading that Conde spends time in jail saying in part, "Just giving this man probation would serve no justice for me and the pain I've had to go through."

"This guy should be in jail for more than 10 years," said Joshua Arellano. "My hopes are that he gets charged and he gets convicted for what he did. Those are my hopes right now."

Judge Haws ordered the evidence presented in the mitigation hearing today be examined further before he makes his final ruling in the sentencing which will take place one week from now.