Yuma man accused of murdering a woman back in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department confirmed the woman, who was murdered last week in a parking lot while she was inside a vehicle, was pregnant.

The suspect, 28-year-old Alexander Delcid, was booked into the Yuma County Jail Saturday morning on two counts of murder.

He's also facing one count of attempted murder after police say he also shot a 34-year-old man who was with the woman.

Delcid will be appearing back in court on Tuesday to see if he will be formally charged, he currently has a bond of over $500,000.

Yuma police say they believe it was a targeted shooting.

"The homicides that are happening, we don’t think they’re just random acts. A lot of these things are specific, but one of the things that the community needs to know is we are getting the bad guys off the streets,” explained Sgt. Lori Franklin, Yuma Police Department Public Affairs.

We spoke with suspect’s soon-to-be ex-wife who shared with us that he did get out of prison and was doing well for a couple months before he changed.

She says he started hanging out with other people and something change, and not for the good.

That’s when she says she left him shortly after.

The soon to be ex-wife says she’s known the victim for about 18 years, and offers her condolences to the family.