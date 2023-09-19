Visit Yuma gives update at City Council worksession

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Visit Yuma will be presenting its annual report at Tuesday evening's worksession.

Marcus O. Carney, Executive Director of Visit Yuma, said they have been able to work on some marketing campaigns and have received funding through the state.

Visit Yuma is also a nonprofit organization funded through hospitality tax.

“The city council votes to approve our budget every year and uh they have already voted to approve it so this is our chance to tell the city what we’re doing and what we’ve been up to,” said Carney.

The organization will also have an update on its "Hello I am Yuma" campaign.

The work session will begin at 5:30 p.m. and you can watch below.