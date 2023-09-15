Yuma police says possible school threat not credible

Yuma police say they received information about a possible threat on an unspecified school on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said a possible school threat sent through social media was reported on Friday morning and found it not credible.

A student from Yuma High School told their parent about the threat who then reported it to the school, said YPD.

A grandparent of a student from Gila Ridge High School also reported the threat.

According to YPD, School Resource officers investigated and found the threat to not be credible.

Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten from the Yuma Union High School District sent out a statement about the possible threat.

"This morning we received information that a possible school threat was circulating on social media. The threat did not target a specific school. However, Yuma Union High School District and the Yuma Police Department take all threats seriously and conducted an immediate investigation. At this time, Yuma Police Department School Resource Officers deemed the threat not credible." "We appreciate the members of our community who alerted us to this message, including those who used our Anonymous Alerts reporting system. Along with the Yuma Police Department, we are asking the parents and guardians of all students to speak with them about the serious consequences of following any challenges encouraging acts of violence circulating on social media." Eric Patten, Chief Communications Officer

YPD said they appreciated the community for alerting them of this incident and gave them the opportunity to verify the threat.

Yuma Police is asking parents and guardians of all students to tell them about the consequences of following any challenges that encourage violence on social media.

If you or anyone have information about this case, call YPD at 928-783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.