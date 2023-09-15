Consulate of Mexico in Yuma to honor states of Sonora and Baja California

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Consulate of Mexico in Yuma will honor the states of Sonora and Baja California, Mexico at the Yuma Civic Center on Friday.

The event is also honoring the 213th anniversary of Mexico's independence as well.

It is public and will begin with a product showcase from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Following this, there will be a musical program from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event is meant to recognize the "economic, commercial, cultural, tourist, and family ties and dynamism that exist in the binational mega-region," according to the Consulate of Mexico in Yuma.