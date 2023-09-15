Skip to Content
Yuma County

Consulate of Mexico in Yuma to honor states of Sonora and Baja California

Courtesy of Consulate of Mexico
today at 1:52 PM
Published 2:06 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Consulate of Mexico in Yuma will honor the states of Sonora and Baja California, Mexico at the Yuma Civic Center on Friday.

The event is also honoring the 213th anniversary of Mexico's independence as well.

It is public and will begin with a product showcase from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Following this, there will be a musical program from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event is meant to recognize the "economic, commercial, cultural, tourist, and family ties and dynamism that exist in the binational mega-region," according to the Consulate of Mexico in Yuma.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

