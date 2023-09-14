Yuma police to conduct DUI detail for Mexican Independence Day
DUI detail will have additional patrol officers for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) will conduct an impaired driving detail from Friday, September 15 to Saturday, September 16.
There will be additional patrol officers to stop and arrest drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
They will be looking for the signs of an impaired driver behind the wheel, said YPD.
YPD said they will enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road, raise public awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence, and to save more lives on the road.
YPD recommends these steps to follow for this upcoming weekend:
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
- If you’re impaired, use a taxi, Uber, call a sober friend or family member,
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
- And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.