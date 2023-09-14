Yuma police to conduct DUI detail for Mexican Independence Day

DUI detail will have additional patrol officers for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) will conduct an impaired driving detail from Friday, September 15 to Saturday, September 16.

There will be additional patrol officers to stop and arrest drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

They will be looking for the signs of an impaired driver behind the wheel, said YPD.

YPD said they will enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road, raise public awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence, and to save more lives on the road.

YPD recommends these steps to follow for this upcoming weekend: