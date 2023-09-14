Non-profit organizations offering reduced adoption fees

Sixth National Adoption Weekend happening September 15-17

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) and Best Friends Animal Society are partnering together to offer reduced adoption rates for animals at the main shelter and PetSmart.

The sixth National Adoption Weekend is from September 15 to September 17.

HSOY said Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to make every shelter and every community no-kill by 2025.

No-kill means saving every dog or cat in a shelter who can be saved and collaborations like National Adoption Weekend help animals get adopted, said HSOY.

“We are overwhelmed with animals on a regular basis but it is particularly hard for bigger dogs to find

their forever homes. We’re hoping that people will consider meeting some of our big dogs that have

been here for extended periods of time. They deserve a chance to get into a loving home!” “Unfortunately, our shelter has been unable to maintain a 90% live release rate which is the benchmark for ‘no-kill’. We are working very closely with Best Friends Animal Society, and other nationally recognized animal welfare organizations, to save as many lives as we can.” HSOY Executive Director Annette Lagunas

“We are thrilled to host our sixth National Adoption Weekend, encouraging everyone in the community

to save a life and add a new pet to their home."

“Even if you can’t add to your family right now, you can take steps to make the country no-kill, including

spaying or neutering your own pets, fostering kittens or an adult dog, volunteering, donating, and

advocating for proven lifesaving programming for local pets,” added Castle. Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society

HSOY is located at 4050 S. 4½ E and Petsmart is located at 1460 Yuma Palms Parkway, and all adoptable pets can be found at www.hsoyuma.com/adopt.

Reduced fees include microchips, spay/neuter and vaccinations, but specialty breeds and puppies are not included, said HSOY.

People can save lives by choosing to adopt from local shelters or rescue groups than from a breeder or store.

By adopting a pet, two lives are saved, that of the adopted pet and another that can take their space in the shelter, said HSOY.

Best Friends Animal Society and more than 500 shelters and rescue partners have joined together for the national event to help alleviate the overcapacity issues shelters are facing.

Local dogs and cats, such as Scooby, Flint, and Maxwell are waiting to be adopted!

You can follow HSOY on their Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/hsoyuma and you can visit their page to see adoptable animals at www.hsoyuma.com/adopt.