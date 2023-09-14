Man accused of attempted murder not formally charged

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 38-year-old man accused of trying to murder someone over the weekend appeared in court Thursday afternoon and was not formally charged.

He is being released on Thursday.

Deputies arrested the Yuma man on Tuesday and booked him on first-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Saturday, September 9 in the area of Fifth Street and May Avenue.

Deputies found a 41-year-old man shot several times.