Yuma County

Man accused of attempted murder not formally charged

today at 12:33 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 38-year-old man accused of trying to murder someone over the weekend appeared in court Thursday afternoon and was not formally charged.

He is being released on Thursday.

Deputies arrested the Yuma man on Tuesday and booked him on first-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened on Saturday, September 9 in the area of Fifth Street and May Avenue.

Deputies found a 41-year-old man shot several times.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

