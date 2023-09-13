Skip to Content
Yuma County

Dave’s Hot Chicken’s grand opening on Friday in Yuma

By ,
today at 1:16 PM
Published 1:41 PM

New fast-food chicken restaurant comes to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dave's Hot Chicken will have its grand opening and will open to the public on Friday, September 15.

The new branch location will be at 1525 Yuma Palms Parkway in Yuma.

Dave's Hot Chicken will be open daily from Monday to Sunday.

From Sundays to Thursdays, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

On Fridays and Saturdays, it will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight.

The new fast-food restaurant's menu consists mainly of hot fried chicken where you can adjust the spice flavor.

Head on over to Dave's Hot Chicken on Friday, September 15 to enjoy the restaurant's food!

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

