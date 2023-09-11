YCSO notifies community of level three sex offender

Offenders are categorized into three levels with Level Three being a high risk to the community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is notifying the community of a level 3 sex offender in the area.

33-year-old Aaron Castillo has been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification and told YCSO he is residing at the 12400 block of East 40th Street in Yuma.

Castillo is described as five feet, four inches tall and 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

YCSO said Castillo is not wanted at this time.

According to YCSO, on June 6, 2014, Castillo pled guilty to two counts of Attempted Child Molestation in the Yuma County Superior Court and was sentenced to five years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with credit for 197 days served.

The victim was a 12-year-old girl Castillo knew, said YCSO.

He is currently on Lifetime Intensive Probation with the Yuma County Adult Probation Department.

To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.

If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call YCSO at (928) 783-4427.