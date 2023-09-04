Skip to Content
Yuma County

Locals share where they went for Labor Day weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Labor Day is when we celebrate "the social and economic achievements of American workers," according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Many people across the U.S. take advantage of the three-day weekend by traveling either by air or land.

American Automobile Association Spokesperson Julian Paredes shared that this year, the gas prices are a bit higher and if you plan on road-tripping, have some extra money for the high gas prices.

Also, there has been an increase in air travel compared to last year.

We asked people at a local Circle K where they were traveling to.

Tune in to tonight's newscast to see where people travel or are traveling to.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

