Red Cross: Prepare for worsening extreme weather during National Preparedness Month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - September is National Preparedness Month, which raises awareness about the importance of preparing for severe weather disasters.

The American Red Cross is urging residents of Arizona to prepare for extreme weather such as flooding, extreme heat and wildfires that affect the state.

The Red Cross says these severe weather events are part of a worsening national trend where they respond to nearly twice as many large disasters across the country compared to a decade ago.

Yuma has experienced flooding in recent weeks that has resulted in record rainfall and extreme temperatures that have resulted in heat-related deaths.