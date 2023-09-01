Power outage in Yuma County

UPDATE (1:31 P.M.) - The outage affecting 993 customers has been resolved. 301 customers in Somerton are still without power.

UPDATE (1 P.M.) - Arizona Public Service (APS) reported two power outages affecting 1,294 customers.

APS said there is an outage affecting 993 customers due to the weather in the areas of 36th St. to County 21st St. and Avenue B to 5E.

Another power outage is affecting 301 customers in the areas of County 13th St. to 19th St. and Somerton Avenue to South Avenue B.

To keep up with power outages in Arizona, go to https://outagemap.aps.com.

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a Facebook post, Antelope Union High School District #50 said phones are down due to a power outage in the Wellton and Tacna area.

Antelope Union High School District #50 said parents and guardians are able to check out their student(s) if needed and to go to the front office.

