Yuma police in search of man demanding money from two convenience stores

today at 5:37 PM
Published 5:53 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police are looking for a man who was last seen running westbound from a local convenience store after demanding money from two convenience stores Thursday afternoon.

Yuma police officers responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store located at S. 4th Ave and 7th St. on Thursday around 2:55 p.m.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said the investigation revealed a white man wearing a gray hoodie with sunglasses handed a note to the cashier demanding money.

At around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a second report of an armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store located at S. Avenue B and W. 24th St.

Investigation revealed the same description of a white man wearing a gray hoodie with sunglasses and black gloves who handed a note to the cashier demanding money, said YPD.

Yuma police said he was last seen running westbound from the store.

There were no injuries or monetary losses reported at this time, said YPD.

These are active investigations.

If you have any information about these cases, contact YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Faith Rodriquez

