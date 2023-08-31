Labor Day weekend DUI patrols

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police will be conducting DUI patrols this upcoming Labor Day weekend, but they also want to remind you about water safety.

If you're celebrating at the river, keep an eye on your kids and surroundings to avoid accidents.

That also includes pools.

"It's so much to think about but just remember you got a pool have the locks have the alarms, have everything set. Watch your doggy door. If you are at the river, be responsible, watch your kids, watch your friends have fun but do it safely," stated Sgt. Lori Franklin, Yuma Police Department Public Information Officer.

DUI patrols begin Friday and end Monday.

The California Highway Patrol will also be out in full force looking for impaired drivers in Imperial County this holiday weekend.