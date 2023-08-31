Dove hunting season opens Friday

Dove hunting season is open from Friday, September 1 to Friday, September 15

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2023 Dove Hunting Season will open on September 1 half an hour before sunrise, and will run through September 15 at sunset.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents of some laws to remember when out hunting.

Individuals are prohibited from hunting within all municipal and county parks and preserves, including the Yuma East Wetlands, West Wetlands Park, golf courses and airport properties. Discharge firearm within 0.25 miles - It is unlawful to discharge a firearm while taking wildlife within 1/4 mile of an occupied structure without permission of the owner or resident.

- It is unlawful to discharge a firearm while taking wildlife within 1/4 mile of an occupied structure without permission of the owner or resident. Shoot across roads - No person may knowingly discharge any firearm or shoot any device upon, from, across, or into a maintained road or railway.

- No person may knowingly discharge any firearm or shoot any device upon, from, across, or into a maintained road or railway. Trespassing - A person may not trespass on private property for taking wildlife if that property is posted “No Hunting”, “No Trespassing”, or if a person is asked to leave by the owner.

- A person may not trespass on private property for taking wildlife if that property is posted “No Hunting”, “No Trespassing”, or if a person is asked to leave by the owner. Littering – Trash left behind is unacceptable. This can include shotgun hulls and remnants of dead wildlife.

There are also other restrictions that apply to incorporated areas and hunters should always check with local jurisdictions.

For more information on State law and requirements, visit the Arizona Game and Fish Department website at www.yumadovehunting.com.

If you have any questions or need additional information about the dove hunting season, contact the Arizona Game and Fish Regional Office in Yuma at 9140 E. 28th Street, or call (928) 342-0091.