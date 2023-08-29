Major projects possibly coming to Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County received seven Major Amendment requests, which doesn't happen every year.

There will be two public meetings set up next month.

The first meeting is on Thursday, September 7 at 6 p.m. located at Aldrich Hall, Department of Development Services Building, 2351 West 26th Street.

There will be discussions about the first four amendments in the planning areas of the Foothills, Gila Valley, and Yuma Mesa.

The second meeting will be on Thursday, September 14, at 6 p.m. located at Antelope High School Auditorium, 9168 South Avenue 36E in Wellton.

This meeting will continue to discuss the other three amendments in the planning areas of Dome Valley/Wellton.

Yuma County stated a Major Amendment is "a substantial alteration of the county's land use mixture or balance as established in the county's existing comprehensive plan land use element for that area of the county."

A company or an individual person can trigger a major amendment and has to go through the 6-month process.

To learn more make sure to visit: https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/52833