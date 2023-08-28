Power outage affecting more than 1,000 residents

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service (APS) reported three power outages in Yuma County and the City of Yuma has opened up the Yuma Civic Center as a cooling center for those affected.

According to the APS outage map, one power outage is affecting 1,318 customers in the areas of County 11th Street to County 16th Street and Avenue 3E to Avenue 8E.

Power in the area went out around 3:04 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is 7:10 p.m.

APS crews said there was a service interruption to a major power line and are investigating the cause of the outage.

The other power outage is affecting 13 customers in the areas of 3rd Street to 5th Street and 23rd Avenue to 22nd Avenue.

Power in the area went out around 2:46 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is 8:20 p.m.

APS crews said the power line(s) went down and are working to restore the outage caused by the downed power line(s).

Another power outage is affecting 10 customers in the area of Fulton Street to Capitol Street and Union Avenue to Somerton Avenue in Somerton.

The power went out around 4:44 p.m. and the estimated restoration time is 8:05 p.m.

APS crews said multiple customers have reported an outage in the area and crews will update as soon as they can.

The Yuma Civic Center is open for people affected by the current power outage, said the City of Yuma.

To keep updated on the power outage, you can go to outagemap.aps.com/outageviewer/.