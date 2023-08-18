Yuma County preparing for Hurricane Hilary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hurricane Hilary is making its way to the Baja Peninsula which will lead to Imperial and Yuma County to experience heavy rain.

Yuma County is hosting a range of events to help residents have sandbags so they can be best prepared for the storm.

Some of the biggest tips recommended by Tony Badilla, Yuma County Emergency Management Director, are to not drive around, stay out of floodwater, and make sure to not have open flames if power does go out like candles.

Here is a list of places you can get sandbags in Yuma County:

Yuma County Department of Public Works: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19 at 4343 S. Ave 5 1/2E. Eight sandbags limit per vehicle.