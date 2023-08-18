Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma County preparing for Hurricane Hilary

Published 9:17 AM
Published 9:17 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hurricane Hilary is making its way to the Baja Peninsula which will lead to Imperial and Yuma County to experience heavy rain.

Yuma County is hosting a range of events to help residents have sandbags so they can be best prepared for the storm.

Some of the biggest tips recommended by Tony Badilla, Yuma County Emergency Management Director, are to not drive around, stay out of floodwater, and make sure to not have open flames if power does go out like candles.

Here is a list of places you can get sandbags in Yuma County:

  • Yuma County Department of Public Works: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, August 18, and Saturday, August 19 at 4343 S. Ave 5 1/2E. Eight sandbags limit per vehicle.
  • The City of Yuma: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20, location at Yuma Civic Center.
Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

