Federal grant ensures Arizona parents get access to diapers for their children

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Inflation has hit most everyday essentials, including diapers.

For parents, the surge in prices has hit pockets drastically.

Locally, the Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) is able to provide free diapers to parents in Yuma.

A $1.5 million federal grant will ensure Arizona parents get access to diapers for their children.

WACOG started its diaper bank program to reduce missed work and school days and lessen toddler emergency room visits due to diaper rashes and urinary tract infections.

Edgardo Castro, an eligibility officer at WACOG, is working with parents enrolled in the diaper bank program.

Castro is certain the extra assistance is a boost financially in parents' pockets.

“This program will help those children get ready for school we also want to help those parents to increase their incomes," said Castro.

A study in 2017 conducted by Huggies confirms three in five parents were struggling with diaper needs.

Stephany Gonzalez, a local mother who has two toddlers said this program is very much needed.

“You’re looking at $50 per box, depending, and when you have two of them and they're twice a month, you’re looking at $100 plus not including their wipes and everything too, it's expensive for any parent," said Gonzalez.

The Arizona diaper bank distributes 30,000 diapers to at least eight thousand individuals every year.

WACOG encourages anyone interested in free diapers to call them on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or click https://des.az.gov/LIHEAP.