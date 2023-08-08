City of San Luis wins Excellence in Financial Reporting Award

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis has won the Certificiate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

In a press release, the award was given by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Rpeort (ACFR) for the fiscal year, which ended on June 30, 2022.

The press release said the City of San Luis has achieved the recognition since 2013, making it the 10th consecutive year the City received the award, and is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

In addition, the City said the award "represents a significant accomplishment by a city government and its management.

“Our highly dedicated finance department has outdone themselves yet again,” stated Mayor Nieves Riedel. “Thank you for ensuring true transparency with the city’s funding and remaining committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accuracy,” she added.

