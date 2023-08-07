Woman in stable condition after being shot

The suspect is still at large

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma deputies are looking for a person who shot a woman in the chest.

Tania Pavlak from the Yuma County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was “not related to any other crime.”

This all happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on West Clip Street near 47th Avenue.

Deputies said the 25 -year-old woman was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Phoenix and is now in stable condition.

One woman who's lived in the neighborhood for five years said her sense of safety is shattered.

“I’m afraid 'cause it happened nearby my house," said Emma Islava, a neighborhood resident where the crime took place.

She doesn’t recall crimes like these happening in her neighborhood.

Deputies said they do not have a description of the shooter.

“And they still are at large," stated Tania Pavlak.

If you have any information contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.