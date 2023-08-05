Skip to Content
Yuma County

YCSO investigates attempted homicide, suspect still at large

today at 1:34 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 25-year-old woman is in the hospital following an attempted homicide during the early Saturday morning hours.

In a press release, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of gunshot in the area of W. Clip Street and the Central Stub Number Two Drain at around 3:37am.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. YCSO said the Rural Metro Fire Department responded and took the victim to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). Soon after, the victim was taken to a hospital in Phoenix for further treatment, according to YCSO.

YCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau later took over the investigation. At this time, the suspect remains at large. However, if anyone has any information regarding the case, call YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to submit anonymous tip. You can also visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.

