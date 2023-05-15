Yuma County Public Defender’s Office to be relocated

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Defender's office announced that they will be relocated.

In a press release, they said that they will relocate to 241 S. Main Street, effective Monday, May 15. Their business hours will be from 8:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

The press release also said that the relocation will allow them to "streamline operations, enhance service delivery, and optimize client outcomes."

For further inquires about the relocation, call the main office at (928) 817-4600, or click here to learn about the office.