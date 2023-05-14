Skip to Content
Yuma County
By ,
today at 11:25 AM
Published 11:32 AM

Yuma community volunteers for Feed My Starving Children

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community got together Saturday to participate in the Feed My Starving Children event.

The goal was to pack meals and send them across the world for those in need and to eradicate world hunger. The all day event took place at Christ Lutheran Church. The church acquired food materials through their fundraisers.

When asked why this event is important, one of the organizers, Christian Education Director Josiah Schultz, said this, "I think that it's important for people who have been blessed with a surplus to get together and support those who are in need. Especially here, as a churchbody…As believers, we've been called to be the hands to feed Jesus, to give people who are in need."

This was the church's third time hosting the event, but was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for the past four years.

According to Schultz, they had enough materials to pack over 100,000 meals, with the goal to pack all them up on Saturday.

However, Schultz said that whatever they don't pack, the leftovers will go back to feed my starving children and their staff will finish where the volunteers left off.

The meals will be sent all across Africa, parts of Asia, and to Ukraine.

If you missed out on the event, and would like to donate to Feed My Starving Children, then click here.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content