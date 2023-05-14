Yuma community volunteers for Feed My Starving Children

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma community got together Saturday to participate in the Feed My Starving Children event.

The goal was to pack meals and send them across the world for those in need and to eradicate world hunger. The all day event took place at Christ Lutheran Church. The church acquired food materials through their fundraisers.

When asked why this event is important, one of the organizers, Christian Education Director Josiah Schultz, said this, "I think that it's important for people who have been blessed with a surplus to get together and support those who are in need. Especially here, as a churchbody…As believers, we've been called to be the hands to feed Jesus, to give people who are in need."

This was the church's third time hosting the event, but was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for the past four years.

According to Schultz, they had enough materials to pack over 100,000 meals, with the goal to pack all them up on Saturday.

However, Schultz said that whatever they don't pack, the leftovers will go back to feed my starving children and their staff will finish where the volunteers left off.

The meals will be sent all across Africa, parts of Asia, and to Ukraine.

If you missed out on the event, and would like to donate to Feed My Starving Children, then click here.